Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 25 2021 9:13pm
02:13

B.C. floods: Abbotsford flood watch Thursday

With heavy rain falling for much of the day, residents and emergency workers in Abbotsford are keeping a close eye on the water level, and hoping the repaired Sumas River dike holds. Rumina Daya reports.

