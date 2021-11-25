Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 25 2021 10:59am
04:21

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, talks about the role and responsibility of government in addressing gender-based violence.

