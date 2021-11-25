Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 25 2021 9:53am
05:04

MPs hold emergency debate on B.C. flooding

The flooding disaster in B.C. took centre stage at an emergency debate in the House of Commons. Abbotsford Conservative MP Ed Fast talks to Global News Morning about the call for action.

Advertisement

Video Home