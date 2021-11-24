Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 24 2021 10:46pm
01:36

Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report

Families who lost loved ones when a plane was shot down over Iran in 2020 have released findings of their investigation into what happened. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.

