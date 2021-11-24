Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
November 24 2021 7:42pm
01:56

Sask. children aged 5 to 11 receive first COVID-19 shot

WATCH: Wednesday was the first time Saskatchewan children ages five to 11 were able to roll up their sleeves to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric shot. Moises Canales-Lavigne reports.

Advertisement

Video Home