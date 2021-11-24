Global News at 10 Regina November 24 2021 7:42pm 01:56 Sask. children aged 5 to 11 receive first COVID-19 shot WATCH: Wednesday was the first time Saskatchewan children ages five to 11 were able to roll up their sleeves to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric shot. Moises Canales-Lavigne reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8400798/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8400798/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?