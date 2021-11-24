Menu

Abbotsford flooding
November 24 2021 6:11pm
00:45

B.C. floods: Strangers helping strangers rescue animals

There is no shortage of incredible stories from the floods including so many of strangers helping strangers. In Abbotsford, a volunteer group is helping flood victims rescue livestock and pets.

