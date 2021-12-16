Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 16 2021 9:58pm
02:04

Sumas Prairie family has power cut by BC Hydro

Just as a Sumas Prairie family was repairing their home from last month’s floods, BC Hydro cut off their power with no warning. Aaron McArthur reports.

Advertisement

Video Home