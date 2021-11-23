Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 23 2021 9:13pm
02:10

COVID-19: Details of rollout for vaccinations for B.C. children 5 to 11

Children aged 5 to 11 can start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in British Columbia starting next week. Richard Zussman has details of the rollout.

