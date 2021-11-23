Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Morning Show
November 23 2021 10:49am
04:37

The new face joining ‘The Wiggles’

Emma Watkins, aka Yellow Wiggle, discusses her decision to leave ‘The Wiggles’ and pass the torch to Tsehay Hawkins as she becomes the youngest member of the group and the first African-Australian Wiggle.

Advertisement

Video Home