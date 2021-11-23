Menu

The Morning Show
November 23 2021 10:45am
02:44

BC prepares for more wet weather

Global’s Emily Lazatin discusses the warning from Environment Canada about more snow and rain for some flood-ravaged communities and the progress being made on the ground in Abbotsford.

