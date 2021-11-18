The Morning Show November 18 2021 10:38am 05:32 Man opens his door for food and shelter for those affected in BC Creating ‘Camp Hope’, Bill Gerber hopes to provide safe haven to those affected by the turbulent weather in British Columbia. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8383151/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8383151/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?