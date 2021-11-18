Menu

The Morning Show
November 18 2021 10:38am
05:32

Man opens his door for food and shelter for those affected in BC

Creating ‘Camp Hope’, Bill Gerber hopes to provide safe haven to those affected by the turbulent weather in British Columbia.

