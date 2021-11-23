Menu

Canada
November 23 2021 10:06am
04:37

Global supply shortage continues to ail the movement of fresh food

Business correspondent Anne Gaviola explains why perishable food items are getting harder to come by and how the situation is impacting the household finances of Canadians.

