Global News at 11 BC November 23 2021 1:31am 02:11 BC woman fined $5.700 for essential trip to U.S. Just after federal and provincial officials green light travel to the U.S. for essential reasons, some Canadians are returning with hefty fines. Catherine Urquhart reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8394907/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8394907/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?