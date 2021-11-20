Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 20 2021 9:19pm
01:55

BC Floods: Death toll from Highway 99 mudslide rises

Four people are now confirmed dead after last Monday’s mudslide on Duffey Lake Road while one man is still missing. Emad Agahi reports.

