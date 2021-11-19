Menu

End Homelessness
November 19 2021 7:41pm
01:44

Province, End Homelessness Winnipeg team up for Indigenous-led warming space project

The Province of Manitoba is teaming up with End Homelessness Winnipeg to fund a new warming space this winter. Joe Scarpelli reports.

