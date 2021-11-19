Province, End Homelessness Winnipeg team up for Indigenous-led warming space project

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba is teaming up with End Homelessness Winnipeg to fund a new warming space this winter.

Premier Heather Stefanson and families minister Rochelle Squires announced new funding Friday, to the tune of $1.5 million, for the creation of a new space with up to 150 overnight beds for vulnerable Winnipeggers.

“As the temperature drops, it is important that we step up for our most vulnerable,” Squires said.

“We have listened to the homeless-serving sector, which has told us about a need for low-barrier, Indigenous-led supports for people who need shelter from the cold.”

The new resource, at 190 Disraeli Freeway, which will be named N’Dinawemak (our Our Relatives), will be guided by a coalition of local Indigenous organizations, the province said.

The project kicks off Friday with the creation of a community care camp led by Saabe Peacewalks, a new collaboration between the Anishiative, OPK and Community.204 organizations, with support from the Downtown Community Safety Partnership.

The camp will include an outdoor warming space with two tipis and supervised fires, operating 24/7 throughout winter.

“Our objective is to provide short-term emergency housing and work with individuals towards longer-term housing solutions, and our priority is to engage and invite individuals currently residing in unsafe circumstances including encampments and other public spaces,” said End Homelessness Winnipeg’s Jason Whitford.

“It is hoped this Indigenous-led resource will provide additional warming options for people experiencing homelessness this winter, while permanent housing alternatives are created.”

