Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
downtown toronto
November 19 2021 3:40pm
00:43

Video appears to show glass falling from Toronto building

A video shared with Global News appears to show the moment glass fell from a downtown Toronto building on Friday. Police said one person suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Advertisement

Video Home