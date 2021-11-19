Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
November 19 2021 2:14pm
00:49

Rider fan facing mischief charge after running Mosaic field during game

WATCH: A Rider fan has been charged after running from the north end zone to the south end zone during the Nov. 13 game against the Edmonton Elks.

