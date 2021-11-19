Global News Morning BC November 19 2021 10:57am 04:08 Salvation’s Army Kettle Campaign kick-off The Salvation Army is preparing to launch its biggest fundraising drive of the year. Salvation Army Spokesperson Mike Leland talks to Global News Morning about this year’s fundraising efforts. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8386926/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8386926/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?