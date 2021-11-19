Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 19 2021 10:57am
04:08

Salvation’s Army Kettle Campaign kick-off

The Salvation Army is preparing to launch its biggest fundraising drive of the year. Salvation Army Spokesperson Mike Leland talks to Global News Morning about this year’s fundraising efforts.

Advertisement

Video Home