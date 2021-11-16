Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 16 2021 9:53pm
02:15

How might flooding affect B.C.’s COVID-19 programs?

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details on how the current flooding crisis in so.uthern B.C. might affect the province’s battle against COVID-19

Advertisement

Video Home