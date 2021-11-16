Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
November 16 2021 5:58pm
04:22

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces first case of Delta evolution AY.4.2

B.C. health officials ‘waiting and watching’ new evolution of COVID-19 strain in B.C. as the province grapples with ways to handle more transmissible evolution.

Advertisement

Video Home