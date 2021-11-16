Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
November 16 2021 5:02pm
02:06

Former SAIT grad champions tech school for preparing her for ‘real world’

As Canadians emerge from the pandemic, polytechnic schools push their grads as people to hire with real-world experience. Kendra Slugoski has more.

