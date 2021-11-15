Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 15 2021 9:51pm
01:40

B.C. prepares to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19

As B.C. prepares to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19, Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the implications for that age group

Advertisement

Video Home