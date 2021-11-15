Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 15 2021 6:41pm
01:50

Licensed Saskatchewan restaurants can now serve liquor for delivery or takeout

The province said 900 restaurants with liquor permits across Saskatchewan can now serve a beer with a burger, whether it’s takeout or delivery.

