Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Edmonton
November 15 2021 3:16pm
05:24

Chef Brad Smoliak whips up mac and cheese with local products

Mac and cheese might be the ultimate comfort food, but Kitchen by Brad’s chef Brad Smoliak joined the noon news to take it one step further by using local products in his stovetop recipe.

Advertisement

Video Home