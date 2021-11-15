Global News at 10 Regina November 15 2021 9:42am 01:50 Pats Evans Draft Day After going undrafted in 2020, Ryker Evans of the Regina Pats has tried to make the most of every moment since feeling that disappointment. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8374365/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8374365/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?