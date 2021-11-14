Menu

Canada
November 14 2021 6:09pm
01:43

5th Saskatchewan person inducted to Ringette Canada Hall of Fame

After over 20 years of dedication and volunteering, Terry McAdam has been inducted to the Ringette Canada Hall of Fame.

