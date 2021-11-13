Menu

Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
November 13 2021 2:35pm
03:15

Edmonton pet lovers unite at local Christmas market

Edmontonians who love their pets can get into the ‘pawliday’ season on Nov. 14 with the MADE for PETS Market. Edmonton Humane Society CEO, Liza Sunley shares what pet owners and lovers can expect.

