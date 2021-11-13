Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton November 13 2021 2:35pm 03:15 Edmonton pet lovers unite at local Christmas market Edmontonians who love their pets can get into the ‘pawliday’ season on Nov. 14 with the MADE for PETS Market. Edmonton Humane Society CEO, Liza Sunley shares what pet owners and lovers can expect. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8372079/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8372079/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?