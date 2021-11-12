Menu

Canada
November 12 2021 11:38am
04:45

PBR Canada National Finals set to get underway in Edmonton

Edmonton will play host to the Professional Bull Riders Canada National Finals Nov. 12-13. Competitor Zane Lambert talks about the event and what led him up to this competition.

