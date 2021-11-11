As N.B. expands biosimilar drug coverage, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada asks for delay

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is asking the New Brunswick government to delay – and rethink – a proposed switch to cheaper drug coverage for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The province says the move can be made safely and effectively for about 3,000 patients with arthritis, IBD, and psoriasis. And while Crohn’s and Colitis Canada admits the risk is low, it says caution is needed. Callum Smith reports.