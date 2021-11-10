Global News at 10 Regina November 10 2021 8:02pm 01:50 Hospital “Safe Access Zone” legislation introduced On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government took new steps to protect health-care workers from being targeted outside of their own workplaces. Connor O’Donovan has more. Saskatchewan government introduces plans to keep protesters away from hospitals REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8366729/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8366729/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?