Global News at 10 Regina
November 10 2021 8:02pm
01:50

Hospital “Safe Access Zone” legislation introduced

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government took new steps to protect health-care workers from being targeted outside of their own workplaces. Connor O’Donovan has more.

