Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 8 deaths, 182 cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 3:00 pm
WATCH: On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government took new steps to protect health-care workers from being targeted outside of their own workplaces.

On Thursday Saskatchewan officials reported eight more COVID-19-related deaths and 182 new cases.

After 120 recoveries were logged on Thursday, the province has 1,428 active cases.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

The South East zone reported the highest amount of new cases with 38, followed by Regina with 36 cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 137 or 11.4 per 100,000 people.

In hospital there are 178 patients with COVID-19, including 49 in ICU. Of those, 110 or nearly 62 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

Read more: EU adds rare spinal inflammation as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Additionally, there are 13 ICU patients receiving care in Ontario.

Health-care workers administered 2,980 new COVID-19 vaccine doses since Wednesday’s update.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
