COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 8 deaths, 182 cases

On Thursday Saskatchewan officials reported eight more COVID-19-related deaths and 182 new cases.

After 120 recoveries were logged on Thursday, the province has 1,428 active cases.

The South East zone reported the highest amount of new cases with 38, followed by Regina with 36 cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 137 or 11.4 per 100,000 people.

In hospital there are 178 patients with COVID-19, including 49 in ICU. Of those, 110 or nearly 62 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

Additionally, there are 13 ICU patients receiving care in Ontario.

Health-care workers administered 2,980 new COVID-19 vaccine doses since Wednesday’s update.