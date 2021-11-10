Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
November 10 2021 10:21pm
04:20

Documentary looks into experience of Black Canadian soldiers in Second World War

Gord Steinke speaks to researcher Kathy Grant about the new documentary called “Black Liberators WWII,” which looks at the experiences of Black Canadian soldiers.

