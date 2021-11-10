Global News at 5 Edmonton November 10 2021 10:21pm 04:20 Documentary looks into experience of Black Canadian soldiers in Second World War Gord Steinke speaks to researcher Kathy Grant about the new documentary called “Black Liberators WWII,” which looks at the experiences of Black Canadian soldiers. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8366116/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8366116/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?