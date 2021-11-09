Menu

A Plan
November 9 2021 11:37am
04:55

Diabetes management

London Drugs pharmacist and certified diabetes educator Rick Siemens talks about how to create a plan to manage the condition and some of the supports available through a pharmacist.

