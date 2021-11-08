Dangerous November 8 2021 7:16pm 00:34 MPI, Manitoba police agencies to crack down on intersection enforcement Manitoba Public Insurance is teaming up with police agencies around the province to step up enforcement at some of the most dangerous intersections. MPI, Manitoba police agencies to crack down on intersection enforcement REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8359726/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8359726/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?