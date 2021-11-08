Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
November 8 2021 9:48am
04:28

Rochester, NY launches campaign to welcome Canadian tourists

Rachel Pulvino with ‘Visit Rochester’ explains how the border town is enticing Canadian consumers to spend some time state-side.

Advertisement

Video Home