Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 7 2021 9:45pm
02:40

Cleanup underway after damage from possible Vancouver tornado

Environment Canada is still investigating whether a tornado touched down in Vancouver Saturday as meteorologists warn that another powerful storm is on the way. Kamil Karamali reports.

