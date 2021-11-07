Cleanup underway after rare Vancouver waterspout; strong winds forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Cleanup efforts are underway after rare waterspout occurred near the University of British Columbia. Meteorologists are warning that another powerful storm is on the way.

The massive waterspout was spotted near Vancouver International Airport around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and moved north in the Strait of Georgia to the edge of UBC before dissipating. The incident prompted Environment Canada to issue a rare tornado watch for the region.

Strong winds from the system uprooted trees and sent branches flying.

Dozens of residents of the University Endowment Lands woke up Sunday morning to discover they were still without power.

TransLink said University Boulevard, one of the key routes to UBC, was closed to all traffic and that the number 004, 014 and 099 buses were all being diverted through West 16th Avenue.

“Our crews are working hard to restore service as they wait for the City of Vancouver to clear the large number of fallen trees,” TransLink said in a media release.

“We have been advised, this could take several days, until regular access is opened to traffic on this route.”

More strong winds in forecast

While another waterspout appears unlikely, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for most of the South and Central Coast warning of strong winds on Monday.

The alerts stretch from Metro Vancouver to Haida Gwaii, with the exception of central Vancouver Island. Environment Canada is warning of strong southeast winds of up to 90 km/h, except for the inner South Coast waters, where they are forecast to be up to 70 km/h.

“A rapidly deepening weather system will generate strong southeast winds over the west coast of Vancouver Island, Central Coast and Haida Gwaii beginning Monday evening,” Environment Canada said.

“The southeast winds will quickly progress into the inner south coast waters. The weather system will remain very intense Tuesday and these blustery conditions are expected to continue.”

Environment Canada said the exact track and strength of the storm systems remains uncertain, and urged people to monitor local media for updates.