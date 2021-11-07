Bob Ryan November 7 2021 5:29pm 00:41 Jon Ryan on his family’s $200,000 donation to the Regina Rams WATCH: Saskatchewan Roughriders Punter Jon Ryan announced a $200,000 donation to the Regina Rams. The money will be dolled out in scholarships for student athletes. Sask. Roughrider Jon Ryan and family make $200K donation to Regina Rams REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8356928/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8356928/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?