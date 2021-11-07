Menu

Bob Ryan
November 7 2021 5:29pm
00:41

Jon Ryan on his family’s $200,000 donation to the Regina Rams

WATCH: Saskatchewan Roughriders Punter Jon Ryan announced a $200,000 donation to the Regina Rams. The money will be dolled out in scholarships for student athletes.

