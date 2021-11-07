Global News at 5 Regina November 7 2021 12:03pm 01:28 Military aid a welcome sight in the province WATCH: Operation Laser Saskatchewan is in the province to relieve some of the strain on the overflowing intensive care units due to COVID-19 patients. COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 6 deaths, including 2 out-of-province Medical military aid a welcome sight to Saskatchewan hospitals REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8356411/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8356411/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?