COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 6 deaths, including 2 out-of-province

An additional six residents have died after contracting COVID-19, Saskatchewan health officials reported on Sunday.

Of the six residents who died, two of the deaths were reported from out-of-province.

A total of 157 new cases were also reported on Sunday.

Saskatoon reported the highest amount of new cases with 32, followed by the north central zone with 31 cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 153 or 12.7 per 100,000 people.

After 231 recoveries were logged on Sunday, active cases in the province are down to 1,665.

As for hospitalizations, there are 191 people with COVID-19 receiving treatment, including 47 in the province’s ICUs.

There are 18 residents with COVID-19 in out-of-province ICUs. Since Saturday’s report, there has been one more resident returned to Saskatchewan.

At least 2,820 COVID-19 vaccines were administered since Saturday’s report, including 710 first doses.