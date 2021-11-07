SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 6 deaths, including 2 out-of-province

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 7, 2021 3:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Military aid a welcome sight in the province' Military aid a welcome sight in the province
WATCH: Operation Laser Saskatchewan is in the province to relieve some of the strain on the overflowing intensive care units due to COVID-19 patients.

An additional six residents have died after contracting COVID-19, Saskatchewan health officials reported on Sunday.

Read more: USask VIDO team receives $6M from international epidemic coalition

Of the six residents who died, two of the deaths were reported from out-of-province.

A total of 157 new cases were also reported on Sunday.

Saskatoon reported the highest amount of new cases with 32, followed by the north central zone with 31 cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 153 or 12.7 per 100,000 people.

After 231 recoveries were logged on Sunday, active cases in the province are down to 1,665.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

As for hospitalizations, there are 191 people with COVID-19 receiving treatment, including 47 in the province’s ICUs.

There are 18 residents with COVID-19 in out-of-province ICUs. Since Saturday’s report, there has been one more resident returned to Saskatchewan.

Read more: U.K. says it will roll out drug trial for Merck antiviral COVID-19 pill

At least 2,820 COVID-19 vaccines were administered since Saturday’s report, including 710 first doses.

Click to play video: 'Grand Forks offering free PCR tests to Canadians' Grand Forks offering free PCR tests to Canadians
