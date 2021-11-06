Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
November 6 2021 7:52pm
01:39

Running across Regina for cancer research

A local running enthusiast, recently covered every street in Regina on foot in order to raise funds and awareness for the Allan Blair Cancer Centre.

Advertisement

Video Home