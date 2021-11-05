Menu

Canada
November 5 2021 5:27pm
02:05

Nova Scotia attributes COVID-19 spike to faith group gatherings

Nova Scotia reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and is attributing the rise in cases over the past couple of days to faith group gatherings. Alicia Draus has more.

