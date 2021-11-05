Nova Scotia to roll out COVID-19 boosters to more eligible populations by end of November

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, said Friday the province would be starting to book booster doses for eligible populations by the end of November. He said those 80 and older, who are currently among the eligible population, will be able to get theirs first. Then those 70 and older, front-line health-care workers and those who had received two doses of AstraZeneca would be eligible. He added people had to have received their second dose at least six months ago to get a booster.