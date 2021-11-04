Animal Shelter November 4 2021 7:42pm 02:02 Lethbridge animal shelters “100% full” going into winter Some animal rescues in Lethbridge are at capacity and have been for months. As Erik Bay reports, having that many additional mouths to feed can get costly. Lethbridge animal shelters “100 per cent full” going into winter REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8351615/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8351615/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?