Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Animal Shelter
November 4 2021 7:42pm
02:02

Lethbridge animal shelters “100% full” going into winter

Some animal rescues in Lethbridge are at capacity and have been for months. As Erik Bay reports, having that many additional mouths to feed can get costly.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.