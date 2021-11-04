Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
November 4 2021 6:36pm
02:12

Why do we observe daylight saving time and when did it start?

An Ontario MPP is leading the charge to do away with daylight saving time. Our Morganne Campbell looks into why and when daylight saving time was first observed and where.

Advertisement

Video Home