The Morning Show November 4 2021 10:51am 04:26 This romance novel is the perfect read for Diwali Author of ‘A Holly Jolly Diwali’ Sonya Lalli talks about her inspiration for the novel, her South Asian background and romance. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8349459/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8349459/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?