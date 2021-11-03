Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 3 2021 10:45pm
00:52

2 children rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Sherwood Park

Two children were taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Sherwood Park on Wednesday. Breanna Karstens-Smith has the details.

Advertisement

Video Home