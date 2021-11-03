2 children rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Sherwood Park

Two children were taken to hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Sherwood Park.
Strathcona County RCMP and EMS responded to a collision involving two pedestrians on Crimson Drive near Carlyle Cres. in Sherwood Park at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any physical injuries, RCMP said.
As of 3:30 p.m. the road was closed to drivers.
An RCMP collision analyst was called out to help in the investigation.
— More to come…
