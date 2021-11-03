Menu

central okanagan
November 3 2021 8:47pm
02:15

Kelowna livable wage sitting at $18.49

A living wage is calculated as the hourly amount that each of two working parents with two young children must earn to meet their basic expenses including rent, child care, food and transportation.

